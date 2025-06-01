Rain possible today, heat ahead

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Today, El Paso and Las Cruces can expect scattered showers and thunderstorms, with more rain possible on Monday.

Thunderstorms will primarily occur in the mountains, but lowland areas may also see isolated storms as the day progresses.

While these storms might produce heavy rainfall, they are not expected to reach severe levels.

On Tuesday and Wednesday, the storm activity will begin to decrease, with any remaining showers mostly confined to mountain areas.

After Wednesday, drier and warmer conditions are predicted for the region.

Starting Friday, temperatures are set to rise significantly, reaching close to 100°F, with the weekend possibly seeing temperatures exceeding 105°F.

Keep an eye on the weather as summer heat sets in, especially after this stretch of rain.

Highs for today will be 98 F El Paso, 96 F Las Cruces.