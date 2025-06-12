Skip to Content
ABC-7 First Alert – Dangerous heat this weekend

KVIA
By
Published 3:53 PM

It's another scorching day across the borderland as temperatures soar into the upper 90's and triples digits this afternoon. With the heat ramping up just ahead of father's day weekend, make sure to stay hydrated, wear sunscreen and avoid outdoor activities during the peak this afternoon.

Looking ahead to Coldplay weekend, fans can expect extremely hot weather for the concert. Pack a plastic reusable water bottle, a hat, sunscreen, and light clothing to beat the heat while you enjoy the show.

Doppler Dave Speelman

‘Doppler Dave’ Speelman is ABC-7’s chief meteorologist.

