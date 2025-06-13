FIRST ALERT ABC 7: Extreme heat meets Coldplay vibes

The borderland hit another triple digit today. Day number 9 of triples so far this year. If you are going to the concert tonight expect temps to stay in the low 100's and upper 90's through the concert. It will continue to be hot tomorrrow night as well.

For father's day weekend expect temps a little hotter with highs around 105-107 and lots of sunshine.

Here's some Coldplay concert survival tips: stay hydrated and fueled. Bring a refillable plastic water bottle and take advantage of venues hydration stations. Guard your skin, The UV index is high don't skip your sunscreen, hat and sun glasses. Dress Light and bright, opt for breathable fabrics (cotton or linen) in light colors. Stay cool in between the sets and try a cool towel around your neck or a plastic portable fan.

Know your signs: Watch for dizziness, headache or nausea. Those are signs of heat exhaustion, seek shade and take a water break if symptoms appear.

With the forecast calling for sizzling heat of 102 at showtime, you will want to get ready with your SPF, sip smart and soak in the Coldplay vibes; just don't let the heat be the main event.