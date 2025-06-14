ABC-7 First Alert: Heart wave expected in the Borderland

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- We are currently under an ABC-7 First Alert with highs predicted to reach between 104°F and 108°F across Luna, Doña Ana, El Paso, and Hudspeth Counties.

Residents should prepare for the hottest temperatures of the year, starting today and lasting through at least Tuesday.

Chances of scattered thunderstorms are still possible during our weekend, but precipitation chances and humidity levels remain low.

Outdoor activities should be limited during peak heat hours to avoid heat exhaustion and heatstroke.

Highs today will be 107 F El Paso, 104 F Las Cruces.