Skip to Content
Weather

ABC-7 First Alert: Heart wave expected in the Borderland

By
today at 4:25 AM
Published 5:33 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- We are currently under an ABC-7 First Alert with highs predicted to reach between 104°F and 108°F across Luna, Doña Ana, El Paso, and Hudspeth Counties.

Residents should prepare for the hottest temperatures of the year, starting today and lasting through at least Tuesday.

Chances of scattered thunderstorms are still possible during our weekend, but precipitation chances and humidity levels remain low.

Outdoor activities should be limited during peak heat hours to avoid heat exhaustion and heatstroke.

Highs today will be 107 F El Paso, 104 F Las Cruces.

Article Topic Follows: Weather
abc-7
el paso
kvia
Olivia Vara
weather

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Olivia Vara

Olivia Vara is a weather anchor and reporter.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content