Heat and isolated thunderstorms ahead

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The hottest temperatures of the year are set to continue in the Borderland today, with highs ranging from 104°F to 108°F through Tuesday.

Most areas will remain dry on Sunday, but we can expect scattered thunderstorms over the Sacramento Mountains in the afternoon and potentially drifting into Hudspeth County by evening.

From Monday through at least Friday these mostly dry conditions will continue.

Smoke from the Trout and Buck Fires will affect air quality in Grant and Sierra counties, thickening in the Mimbres and Sapillo Valleys.

On Monday and Tuesday critical fire weather conditions are possible due to breezy west winds.

The heat may ease up by Wednesday, bringing a chance of moisture and spotty thunderstorms in the mountains by Friday.

Highs for today are 107 F El Paso, 104 F Las Cruces.