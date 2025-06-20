Skip to Content
Weather

ABC-7 First Alert: Rain and storm chances increase, temperatures decrease

KVIA
By
New
Published 6:33 PM

Another triple digit today, hitting 105 - our 16th triple of the year so far.

Get ready for temps to decrease while our rain chance go up. I expect 6 or 7 days with rain and storm chances. We should be able to pick up .50" to 1" or rain across the area through next week. Gusty winds will accompany some of the storms, with hail potential in some of the storms.

Temperatures will be decreasing - highs working down to the mid and upper 80's.

Article Topic Follows: Weather
abc-7
Doppler Dave
el paso
kvia
weather

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Doppler Dave Speelman

‘Doppler Dave’ Speelman is ABC-7’s chief meteorologist.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content