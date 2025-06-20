ABC-7 First Alert: Rain and storm chances increase, temperatures decrease

Another triple digit today, hitting 105 - our 16th triple of the year so far.

Get ready for temps to decrease while our rain chance go up. I expect 6 or 7 days with rain and storm chances. We should be able to pick up .50" to 1" or rain across the area through next week. Gusty winds will accompany some of the storms, with hail potential in some of the storms.

Temperatures will be decreasing - highs working down to the mid and upper 80's.