Storms and cooler temps ahead

today at 5:40 AM
Published 5:48 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)-- We are under First Alert starting this weekend.

Increased moisture is expected in the Borderland, leading to scattered showers and thunderstorms on Saturday and Sunday afternoons.

Rainfall amounts are expected to reach 1-2 inches with the potential for flash flooding in some areas.

On Monday a significant weather shift will bring widespread showers and cooler temperatures with highs ranging from 85 to 95 degrees.

Storm activity will increase starting Monday and going into Tuesday.

While this rain is much needed, heightened flooding risks are possible.

Olivia Vara

Olivia Vara is a News/Weather Anchor, Producer and Reporter.

