First Alert: Rain and cooler temps ahead

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)-- This weekend, scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected mostly east of the Rio Grande.

Monday through Wednesday, we can expect multiple rain showers to make their way into the Borderland, with that rain carrying the potential to linger overnight.

The Rio Grande Valley could see between 1 to 2 inches of rain, in contrast to the Sacramento Mountains which could see up to 3 inches.

There's a heightened risk of flash flooding with such significant rainfall.

Due to an increase of cloud cover, temps are expected to drop below normal next week.

Highs next week are expected to be between 85 to 95 degrees, giving us a break from the recent triple-digit heat.

This increase in moisture, driven by an upper-level trough to the west and a ridge to the east, will lead to a more comfortable and cooler weather pattern.

By Tuesday of next week, daily high temperatures are forecasted to be 7 to 12 degrees below average.

The extra moisture we're seeing may cause residual rain into the following weekend, however, temperatures are expected to gradually rise back to seasonal our norms.

Highs for today will be 97 F El Paso, 95 F Las Cruces.