Thunderstorms and increased rain chances ahead

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)--Thunderstorms are expected to continue across the region this weekend.

Scattered storms will mainly affect mountainous areas on Sunday and Monday, with isolated chances elsewhere.

Flash flooding risks remain low as moisture levels are slightly below normal.

As we start your work week, storm coverage is expected to increase significantly starting Tuesday.

Enhanced moisture from the east will contribute to a better chance of heavy rainfall in eastern regions.

Predictions indicate that total moisture levels may reach near-record highs during the middle of your work week, creating a low to medium threat of flash flooding.

We can expect numerous showers and thunderstorms Tuesday through Friday.

Moisture levels are projected to decline after Thursday however, leading to a decrease in storm activity as an upper trough passes through our area.

We can expect temps to remain near normal through Monday and for a cooling trend to emerge mid work week as rain and cloud cover increases.

Highs for today are 97 F El Paso, 97 F Las Cruces.