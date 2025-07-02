ABC-7 First Alert: Storm chances and cooler temps

Skip to Content
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- We remain under an ABC-7 First alert as thunderstorm activity is expected through the region today amid cooler temps.

We continue to see rain chances being the main weather impact for your Wednesday. That is going to stay the case for your Thursday as well as rain chances are elevated at 50% chance.

Rain chances look a little stronger into your evening and overnight hours.

Today temperatures will remain below average. El Paso is expected to reach a 86, Las Cruces is expected to reach 84.

