ABC-7 First Alert: Scattered storms, drier 4th of July

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- We remain under an ABC-7 First Alert hanging on to a 40% for scattered thunderstorms. Drier air is expected to push in, in time for your 4th of July festivities.

Today rain potential is looking at 40% throughout the day. Temperatures will be hotter than yesterday but still below average. El Paso expect a high of 91, Las Cruces 90.

Good news drier air is expected to push in bringing dropping rain chances for your 4th of July to 10-20%. With drier air however we will also see the return of hot temps. Anticipate the mid to upper 90s for your 4th of July and triple digit temps in time for your weekend.