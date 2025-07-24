ABC-7 StormTrack Weather: Calm Thursday with hot temps and mostly dry conditions

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Your Thursday forecast is anticipated to be mostly calm. Winds not expected to be a large factor neither are rain chances as temps climb.

El Paso we are expecting to see a high of 99 today, Las Cruces 96. Temperatures are warming amid our drier weather pattern, because of this we could see the return of triple digits soon.

Today rain chances in El Paso and Las Cruces will drop to 10%. Stronger rain chances will mostly favor areas to the east of us as well as our Sacramento mountains.

The National Weather Service has issued a Weather Alert For Ruidoso and Lincoln County: