Skip to Content
Weather

ABC-7 StormTrack Weather: Triples return and condition lean dry

By
Updated
today at 6:41 AM
Published 6:02 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Today weather conditions are expected to remain calm as temps climb.

El Paso is expected to hit the triple digits with a high of 100, Las Cruces is expected to reach a high of 98.

Prepare for the heat and stay hydrated!

Rain chances will remain low over the next few days given our drier weather pattern. With that, temperatures are expected to stay within the triples to start off your weekend.

Sunday temps will dip back down into the 90s and rain chances will pick up again reach ing about 30% chance for rain by Monday.

Article Topic Follows: Weather

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Sarah Coria

StormTrack Weather Forecaster

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content