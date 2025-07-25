ABC-7 StormTrack Weather: Triples return and condition lean dry

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Today weather conditions are expected to remain calm as temps climb.

El Paso is expected to hit the triple digits with a high of 100, Las Cruces is expected to reach a high of 98.

Prepare for the heat and stay hydrated!

Rain chances will remain low over the next few days given our drier weather pattern. With that, temperatures are expected to stay within the triples to start off your weekend.

Sunday temps will dip back down into the 90s and rain chances will pick up again reach ing about 30% chance for rain by Monday.