ABC-7 First Alert: Thunderstorm potential, hot temps

KVIA
today at 6:45 AM
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- We are under an ABC-7 First Alert as thunderstorm chances stick around to start the work week.

The National Weather Service has issued a weather alert for Doña Ana and for Lincoln County ahead of todays rainfall.

Rain chances are elevated today at 30-40%. Storm activity looks more favorable for your evening and overnight hours but rain chances will start to increase mid afternoon.

Today will also be a warm one with temperatures expected to reach the mid 90s. El Paso is expected to reach 94, Las Cruces is expected to reach 92.

Sarah Coria

StormTrack Weather Forecaster

