ABC-7 First Alert: Storms continue today

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- We remain under an ABC-7 First Alert large portions throughout the region are waking up to active rainfall. Storm chances will continue into your evening.

The National Weather Service has issued a weather alert for Lincoln County and Ruidoso ahead of today's rainfall:

Flood Watch in effect from July 29, 12:00 PM MDT until July 29, 09:00 PM MDT.

We woke up to widespread rain this morning, however if you haven't seen rain we have another round of storms expected later tonight with rain chances lingering at 30-40%.

Temps today are expected to be a bit cooler at 90 your expected high in El Paso, Las Cruces is expected to reach a high of 86.