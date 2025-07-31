ABC-7 StormTrack Weather: Rain chances weaken, hotter temps expected

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Rain chances will still be in your Thursday forecast however chances will weaken today and further decrease into the weekend. Temps are expected to return to the triples by the weekend.

Today El Paso is expected to reach a high of 98, Las Cruces is expected to reach a high of 94.

Today rain chances drop to 10-20%. Rain chances look strongest in the evening.

Rain chances will continue to decrease into the weekend as temperatures continue to climb.