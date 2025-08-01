Skip to Content
ABC-7 StormTrack Weather: Rain chances decrease as temps return to the triples by the weekend

today at 7:24 AM
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- We continue to see a drier weather pattern push into the region. Rain chances will weaken as temps climb for the weekend.

Today El Paso is expected to reach a high of 97, Las Cruces is expected to reach a high of 94.

Rain chances today are looking to drop to about a 10-20%. Areas looking at strongest potential for rainfall are our area mountains.

The National Weather Service has issued a weather alert for Lincoln County and Ruidoso ahead of today's rainfall:

Flood Watch in effect from August 1, 12:00 PM MDT until August 1, 09:00 PM MDT

Rain chances will continue to decrease into the weekend, as temperature highs return to the triple digits.

Sarah Coria

