ABC-7 First Alert: Extreme heat and dry conditons

By
Updated
today at 7:12 AM
Published 6:03 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- We are remain under an ABC-7 First Alert as tempertures are expected to lean dangerously hot today.

The National Weather Service has issued a weather alert for El Paso County in preparation for todays heat:

El Paso is expected to be quiet hot today reaching the triple digits and leaning near record heat at an expected high of 105. Las Cruces is expected to reach a high of 100.

Temperatures will be even hotter tomorrow as we look towards a hot dry week ahead.

Stay shaded, stay hydrated!

Author Profile Photo

Sarah Coria

StormTrack Weather Forecaster

