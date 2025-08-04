ABC-7 First Alert: Extreme heat and dry conditons

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- We are remain under an ABC-7 First Alert as tempertures are expected to lean dangerously hot today.

The National Weather Service has issued a weather alert for El Paso County in preparation for todays heat:

El Paso is expected to be quiet hot today reaching the triple digits and leaning near record heat at an expected high of 105. Las Cruces is expected to reach a high of 100.

Temperatures will be even hotter tomorrow as we look towards a hot dry week ahead.

Stay shaded, stay hydrated!