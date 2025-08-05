Skip to Content
ABC-7 First Alert: Dangerously hot again with dry conditions persisting

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- We remain under an ABC-7 First Alert as temps will once again trend dangerously hot with rain chances remaining slim

The National Weather Service has issued a weather alert for El Paso as well as Las Cruces in preparation for todays heat:

Today El Paso is expected to reach a high of 107, Las Cruces 103.

It's important to stay hydrated today and avoid outdoors if possible during the peak heat about 2-6.

You can find a list of cooing centers on our website kvia.com

