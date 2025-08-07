ABC-7 First Alert: Heat advisory remains with dry conditions

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- We remain under an an ABC-7 First Alert as tempertures trend above average yet again.

The National Weather Service has issued a weather alert for El Paso County once again for the expected heat:

Today El Paso is expected tor each a high of 104, Las Cruces is expected to reach a high of 102.

Expect the triples to stick around into your weekend before decreasing into the 90s with added rain chances starting next week.

Stay hydrated!