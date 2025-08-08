ABC-7 First Alert: Record heat potential today

Skip to Content
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- We remain under an ABC-7 First Alert as we approach record breaking heat today.

The National Weather Service has issued a weather alert for El Paso County once again for the expected heat:

Today El Paso is expected tor each a high of 104, Las Cruces is expected to reach a high of 102.

The standing heat record for today's date in El Paso to beat is 104 so there is potential to match that record or even surpass it setting a new one.

As always prioritize your hydration today!

Sarah Coria

StormTrack Weather Forecaster

