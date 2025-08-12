Skip to Content
ABC-7 StormTrack Weather: Thunderstorm chances for your Tuesday

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Today thunderstorm potential is climbing with rain chances looking its strongest for this week.

Today will still be a hot day with temps near average. El Paso is expected to reach a high of 97, Las Cruces is expected to reach a high of 94.

Some areas through the region woke up to light rainfall. However rain chances do look a bit stronger into mid afternoon and late evening. Rain chances are 40% today. This does not mean everyone will see rain but it is our strongest chance to see widespread impact within this week.

Sarah Coria

StormTrack Weather Forecaster

