Skip to Content
Weather

ABC-7 StormTrack Weather: Rain chances weaken

KVIA
By
Updated
today at 6:12 AM
Published 6:02 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Rain chances drop for your Wednesday but are expected to return a bit a stronger by the weekend.

Last night we saw quite an impact from heavy downpour in portions of west El Paso. Fortunately this morning we are not waking up to active rainfall. Overall today we will see a calmer day. Rain chances drop from 40% to 10% chance for rain. Stronger rain chances will return at 40% by your weekend.

Today we are looking at an expected high of 98, Las Cruces 95.

Article Topic Follows: Weather

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Sarah Coria

StormTrack Weather Forecaster

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content