ABC-7 StormTrack Weather: Rain chances weaken

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Rain chances drop for your Wednesday but are expected to return a bit a stronger by the weekend.

Last night we saw quite an impact from heavy downpour in portions of west El Paso. Fortunately this morning we are not waking up to active rainfall. Overall today we will see a calmer day. Rain chances drop from 40% to 10% chance for rain. Stronger rain chances will return at 40% by your weekend.

Today we are looking at an expected high of 98, Las Cruces 95.