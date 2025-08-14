ABC-7 StormTrack Weather: Mostly dry for now, rain chances climb tomorrow

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Once again we are anticipating a mostly dry day with hot temps.

Today we are still holding on to about a 10% chance for rain. Temperatures throughout the region will be near normal in the 90s. El Paso is expected to reach a high today of 97, Las Cruces is anticipated a high of 95.

There is a bout a 10% chance for rain through the region, with chances for isolated showers looking a little stronger into dinner time. Rain chances will climb tomorrow and even further for your weekend.

Rain chances will climb to 30% tomorrow and then to 50% for your Saturday.