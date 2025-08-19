ABC-7 First Alert: Thunderstorm chances Tuesday

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- We remain under an ABC-7 First Alert for your Tuesday as thunderstorm chances remain in our forecast.

Today the region is expecting a 30-40% chance for scattered thunderstorms. Rain chances begin to pick up into our afternoon and later evening hours.

Rain chances will stick around tomorrow but they continue to decrease over the next few days.

Today expect highs to remain near average. El Paso expect a high of 94, Las Cruces 91.