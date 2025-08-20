ABC-7 First Alert: Thunderstorm chances again today

Skip to Content
6:20 AM
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- We remain under an ABC-7 First alert as thunderstorm chances still remain for your midweek forecast.

Today our rain chances are resting at 20-30%. Much like Tuesday we will see better chances for storms in the second half of our day by afternoon.

Following today, rain chances will trend downward as we look at slimmer rain chances for the remainder of this week.

Temperatures today are expected to reach the low 90s. El Paso 94, Las Cruces 91.

Sarah Coria

StormTrack Weather Forecaster

