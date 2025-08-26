ABC-7 StormTrack Weather: Uptick in rain chances begin today

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Today rain chances will pick up as moisture pushes into the region.

Temperatures are expected to remain near average today in the upper 90s. El Paso is expected to reach a high of 96, Las Cruces is expected to reach a high of 93.

Rain chances will pick up today to about 20% chance. This is up from 0% yesterday. Although rain chances are picking up they are still on the weak side. Rain chances are looking a little better for areas in western New Mexico as well as our Sacramento mountains this evening.