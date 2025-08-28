ABC-7 StormTrack Weather: Weaker rain chance today, strong rain chance Labor Day weekend

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Rain chances will weaken a bit today however they are expected to increase in time for your Labor Day plans.

Today we are holding on to a 10% chance for scattered and isolated storms. Rain chances pick up to 30% for your Friday then increase further to 40% for your Saturday-Monday to round out your Labor Day weekend.

El Paso is expected to reach a high of 99, Las Cruces is expected to reach a high of 96.