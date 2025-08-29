ABC-7 First Alert: Strong rain chances for your Labor Day weekend

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- We are under an ABC-7 First Alert for strong storm chances your Labor Day weekend.

The National Weather Service has issued a weather alert for Ruidoso area in preparation for today's storm system:

We will begin to see rain chances pick up today to 40%. But they won't stop there! Expect rain chances to climb to 50% by your Labor Day Monday.

Today we start of calm after seeing some heavy rainfall and flooding impacts in portions of West El Paso and Northeast El Paso Thursday night. Today will remain calm for the first half of your day. Rain chances start to pickup into your afternoon and early evening.

High school football does return tonight with coverage during ABC-7 Borderland Blitz. Keep a close eye on the forecast. Rain and potential lightning could result in a delay of game if you are attending.