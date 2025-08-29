Skip to Content
Weather

ABC-7 First Alert: Strong rain chances for your Labor Day weekend

KVIA
By
Updated
today at 6:25 AM
Published 5:59 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- We are under an ABC-7 First Alert for strong storm chances your Labor Day weekend.

The National Weather Service has issued a weather alert for Ruidoso area in preparation for today's storm system:

We will begin to see rain chances pick up today to 40%. But they won't stop there! Expect rain chances to climb to 50% by your Labor Day Monday.

Today we start of calm after seeing some heavy rainfall and flooding impacts in portions of West El Paso and Northeast El Paso Thursday night. Today will remain calm for the first half of your day. Rain chances start to pickup into your afternoon and early evening.

High school football does return tonight with coverage during ABC-7 Borderland Blitz. Keep a close eye on the forecast. Rain and potential lightning could result in a delay of game if you are attending.

Article Topic Follows: Weather

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Sarah Coria

StormTrack Weather Forecaster

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content