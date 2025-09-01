ABC-7 StormTrack Weather: Rain chances for Labor Day
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Weather for your Labor Day still leaves us with a chance for rain amid near average temps!
Rain chances weaken a bit from this weekend dropping to 20-30% for rain.
