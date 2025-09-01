Skip to Content
ABC-7 StormTrack Weather: Rain chances for Labor Day

Published 4:28 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Weather for your Labor Day still leaves us with a chance for rain amid near average temps!

Rain chances weaken a bit from this weekend dropping to 20-30% for rain.

Sarah Coria

StormTrack Weather Forecaster

