ABC-7 StormTrack Weather: Mostly dry today strong rain chances could return this week

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Calm conditions are expected for your Wednesday. We are leaning dry for today but that could change by the end of the work week.

Today we will see near average temps through the region. El Paso is expected to reach a high of 94, Las Cruces is expected to reach a high of 92.

Today we will lean calm and mostly dry with a 0-10% chance for rain. Thursday rain chances are expected to climb to 20% with a potentially significant increase in rain chances by Friday.

Friday rain chances are dependent on the remnants of Tropical Storm Lorena for now it continues to track this way looking to reach the Borderland by Friday bringing with that a strong chance for rain. Lorena, however, could change paths by the time it reaches our region, we could also see the storms moisture weaken before it arrives. If either happen our rain chances will drop.

For now enjoy a calm comfortable Wednesday!