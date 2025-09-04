ABC-7 First Alert: Storm chances increases in the Borderland

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- We are under an ABC-7 First Alert for potential storm chances as we track the remnants of Hurricane Lorena.

Our rain chances range from 20-60-% for your Thursday and Friday. Our rain chances depend heavily on the path of Hurricane Lorena as well as the amount of moisture that holds up before reaching our region.

Although Hurricane Lorena will not directly hit our area we could see indirect impacts with a moisture surge. That is the reason our rain chances could climb.

For now carry your rain gear and anticipate a cooler Friday as temperature highs are expected in the 90s today and could drop into the 70s by Friday.