ABC-7 First Alert: Rainy conditions and cooler temps expected

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- We remain under an ABC-7 First Alert as we see a moisture surge through the area.

The National Weather Service has issued a weather alert for today through Lincoln County NM. This includes Ruidoso area:

We are experiencing active rainfall this morning and we are anticipating the risk of on and off rainfall throughout your Friday with a 40% chance for rain.

It appears for the most part rainfall is expected to stay on the light side through Saturday, as the circulation of Hurricane Lorena stayed off shore. This led to remnants staying to our south and a weaker moisture surge.

Along with the rainy weather we will continue to experience cloudy conditions and below average temps with a significant temperature drop. El Paso is expecting a high of 79, Las Cruces 76.

Carry a light jacket and your rain gear!