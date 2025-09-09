ABC-7 StormTrack Weather: Hot temps and dry conditions continue

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Temperatures will once again trend hot as we remain dry through the region.

Rain chances do look slim today resting between 0-10%. Rain chances are looking to remain low over the next few days as dry air continues to push in leaving a slight chance for thunderstorms for the Sacramento Mountains. Moisture will return Thursday into Friday increasing rain chances in time for your weekend.

Today temperatures throughout the region will trend above average through the end of the week. With El Paso expecting to trend 8 degrees higher than the daily average, with an anticpated high of 98, Las Cruces is expected to reach a high of 93.