ABC-7 StormTrack Weather: Storm chances and average temps
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Today temps will trend near average as rain chances pick up to 40% for your Tuesday.
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Today temps will trend near average as rain chances pick up to 40% for your Tuesday.
KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.