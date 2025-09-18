Skip to Content
ABC-7 First Alert: Storm Chances remain through the region

today at 6:43 AM
Published 6:14 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Storm chances still remain through the region today

The National Weather Service has issued a weather alert for today through Lincoln County NM. This includes Ruidoso area:

Today temperatures through the region will be near average El Paso is expecting to reach a high of 87 and 85 Las Cruces.

Temperatures are expected to start warming over the next few days.

For now rain chances are still in our forecast today and Friday at a 30-40% chance for storms. Weather is anticipated to be a bit drier for our weekend.

Sarah Coria

StormTrack Weather Forecaster

