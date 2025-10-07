ABC-7 StormTrack Weather: Winds & rain chances expected with above average temps

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Wind are expected to pickup as rain chances still linger through the Borderland.

Today El Paso expect a high of 88, Las Cruces expect a high of 85. These temps will keep us above average through the region.

Rain chances are still in our forecast with a 30% chance for rain kicking off late morning. Rain chances are set to look the strongest by dinner time.

Along with rain chances winds are expected to pickup out of the east bringing strongest winds to portions of West El Paso by dinner time as well.