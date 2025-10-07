Skip to Content
Weather

ABC-7 StormTrack Weather: Winds & rain chances expected with above average temps

KVIA
By
New
Published 12:25 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Wind are expected to pickup as rain chances still linger through the Borderland.

Today El Paso expect a high of 88, Las Cruces expect a high of 85. These temps will keep us above average through the region.

Rain chances are still in our forecast with a 30% chance for rain kicking off late morning. Rain chances are set to look the strongest by dinner time.

Along with rain chances winds are expected to pickup out of the east bringing strongest winds to portions of West El Paso by dinner time as well.

Article Topic Follows: Weather

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Sarah Coria

StormTrack Weather Forecaster

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.