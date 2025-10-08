ABC-7 StormTrack Weather: Near average temps, windy conditions & rain chance

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Wednesday's forecast will be similar to Tuesdays with potential for low end windy conditions and a chance for rain.

Today temps will remain just slightly above average trending a little closer to normal. El Paso is expected to reach a high of 85, Las Cruces is expected to see a high of 83.

We did experience rainfall overnight and early this morning. Rain has since left the immediate area however there is still about a 10-20% chance for rain to return today.

Winds are going to stay in our forecast today as well. Expect breezy patterns through at least mid afternoon and stronger winds by dinner time.