ABC-7 First Alert: Storm system and tempertures drop expected soon

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- We are under an ABC-7 First Alert for Sunday through at least Tuesday. We are tracking a storm system that will bring stronger rain chances and cooler temps.

Today will be mostly calm aside from breezy patterns through the day and light winds into our evening.

We will reach just above average temps through the region today. El Paso is expected to reach a high of 84, Las Cruces.

Rain chain range from 40-70% potentially by the end of the weekend and will continue to kickoff your coming work week. Temperatures are also expected to drop into the 60s and 70s.