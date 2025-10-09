Skip to Content
Weather

ABC-7 First Alert: Storm system and tempertures drop expected soon

KVIA
By
Updated
today at 6:55 AM
Published 6:01 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- We are under an ABC-7 First Alert for Sunday through at least Tuesday. We are tracking a storm system that will bring stronger rain chances and cooler temps.

Today will be mostly calm aside from breezy patterns through the day and light winds into our evening.

We will reach just above average temps through the region today. El Paso is expected to reach a high of 84, Las Cruces.

Rain chain range from 40-70% potentially by the end of the weekend and will continue to kickoff your coming work week. Temperatures are also expected to drop into the 60s and 70s.

Article Topic Follows: Weather

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Sarah Coria

StormTrack Weather Forecaster

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.