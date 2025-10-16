Skip to Content
ABC-7 StormTrack Weather: Great weather day!

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- We are no longer under an ABC-7 First Alert as conditions are looking calm and temps are leaning slightly above average.

Weather is looking calm and comfortable for your Thursday with temps expected to to trend slightly above average. El Paso is expected to reach a high of 84, Las Cruces is expected to reach a high of 79.

Rain chances today diminish dramatically compared to what we saw this weekend and the start of the work week. Today rain chances lean pretty low at about 0-10%. The region is expected to lean dry through at least the weekend.

