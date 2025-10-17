ABC-7 StormTrack Weather: A little cooler today with breezy patterns

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Your Friday forecast is looking great! We will continue to trend dry with temps near average accompanying breezy conditions.

El Paso and Las Cruces will be a little cooler than yesterday however temps will still trend just slightly above our daily average. El Paso is expected to reach a high of 81. Las Cruces is expected to reach a high of 76.

We will start our morning quite cool in the 50-60s throughout the region so grab a jacket as you head out the door!