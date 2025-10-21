ABC-7 StormTrack Weather: A bit cooler today, but still comfortable

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Expect another comfortable day with a slight temperature drop.

Temperatures today will be slightly cooler than Monday. However with the temperature drop temps will still trend slightly above average. El Paso expect a high today of 82, Las Cruces expect a high today of 79.

Today we will stay dry with mostly clear skies and mild breezes at most.

Wednesday light rain chances enter our forecast with light winds.