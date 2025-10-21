Skip to Content
ABC-7 StormTrack Weather: A bit cooler today, but still comfortable

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Expect another comfortable day with a slight temperature drop.

Temperatures today will be slightly cooler than Monday. However with the temperature drop temps will still trend slightly above average. El Paso expect a high today of 82, Las Cruces expect a high today of 79.

Today we will stay dry with mostly clear skies and mild breezes at most.

Wednesday light rain chances enter our forecast with light winds.

Sarah Coria

StormTrack Weather Forecaster

