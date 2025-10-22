ABC-7 StormTrack Weather: Light rain chances return

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Our forecast will once again lean mostly comfortable. Tonight rain chances enter our forecast.

We will start off our morning a bit cool within the 40-50s, however by lunchtime temperatures will be a bit warmer than Tuesday trending above average. El Paso is expecting a high of 86, Las Cruces is expecting a high of 81.

Today we will add a bout a 10-20% chance for some isolated storm tonight. Rain chances get a bit stronger Thursday with some light winds expected.