ABC-7 StormTrack Weather: Rain chances continue Thursday

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Rain chances continue today with a 20% for some isolated storms. Temperatures will still trend above average.

Some areas woke up to a light drizzle. It looks to start our morning most rainfall is moving west. Rain chances will be present throughout the day however with mid morning, afternoon, and evening rain chances. Today there is a 20% chance for an isolated storm. These chances are still light but stronger than yesterday. Rain chances will exit our forecast tomorrow.

Morning temps are also a bit warmer than yesterday in the 60s. Once again temps will climb to above average El Paso is expecting a high today of 84, Las Cruces is expecting a high of 81.