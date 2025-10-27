ABC-7 StormTrack Weather: Comfortable morning, cooler temps on the way

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- We are leaning comfortable to start your work week, however cooler temps are on the way.

Today we will once again see a chilly start however by lunch time expect above average temps. El Paso is expected to reach a high today of 85, Las Cruces is expected to reach a high of 83.

Temperatures will lean warm to start your wok week a cold front will be bring cooler temperatures by Wednesday. Temperatures will rebound quickly. leaning back above normal by your Halloween Friday.