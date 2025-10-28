ABC-7 First Alert: Extreme temperature drop could bring near freezing temps

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- We are under an ABC-7 First Alert as we monitor the impacts of a backdoor cold front. Temperatures are expected to drop along with winds for your Wednesday morning.

Although temps are cool to start your Tuesday morning we will see temperatures climb to above average by your lunchtime. El Paso we are expecting a high today of 80, Las Cruces we are expecting a high of 79.

A backdoor cold front will enter the region late tonight as a result dropping temperature high about 15 degrees for your Wednesday.

Expect a cold Wednesday morning with winds. Potentially the coldest temps we have felt so far this season.