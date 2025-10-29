ABC-7 First Alert: Bundle up! Expect significant temperature drop & wind chill

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- We remain under an ABC-7 First Alert as the impacts of a backdoor cold front are felt through the region Wednesday and Thursday.

Waking up Wednesday morning temperatures for El Paso Las Cruces will drop to the 40-50s that being said added winds will make temps feel as cool as 30-40s.

Temperature highs will drop to below average today. El Paso expect a high of 65, Las Cruces expect a high of 64.

Thursday morning temperatures will be even cooler dropping to the 30s. Some areas through the region will see their first Freeze of the season.

The National Weather Service has issued a few weather alerts throughout the region for Thursday as temps are expected to dip even further. The Weather alerts include Sierra Blanca in Hudspeth County and Hatch NM in Doña Ana County.