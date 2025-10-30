ABC-7 First Alert: Near freezing start, average temps by lunchtime

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- We remain under an ABC-7 First Alert as we wake up to near freezing temps this morning.. Some surrounding areas could see their first freeze of the season.

El Paso and Las Cruces will wake up to lows between 35-45 degrees. These temps are the coolest we've seen in the area so far this season.

Warmer temps are on the way. Expect temperatures to trend right on average this afternoon. El Paso is expected to reach a high of 74, Las Cruces is expected to reach 72.

The national weather service has issued a few weather alerts for surrounding areas. The following is in effect for Sierra Blanca in Hudspeth County and Hatch in Doña Ana County.

Good news temperatures are looking to trend a bit warmer for your Halloween Friday!