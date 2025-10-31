ABC-7 StormTrack Weather: No tricks just treats for your Halloween forecast

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Temperatures will tend above average by your lunchtime with breezy patterns expected into your early evening.

We are starting off a bit cold this morning so as you head out in your Halloween costumes you might want to throw a jacket over it. Good news though by lunchtime you can lose that jackets temps will be warmer than Thursday.

We will see temps trend above average throughout the region. El Paso we are expected to reach a high of 82, Las Cruces is expected to reach a high of 79.

By mid-afternoon we will see some light breezy patterns develop. Following sunset the breezy patterns might make you feel a little cool for your trick or treating plans.

El Paso Las Cruces we will still see temperatures in the mid 70s by 6pm as you begin your trick or treating.

Stay safe and Happy Halloween!