ABC-7 StormTrack Weather: Cool start, above average temps by lunch

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)-- We are anticipating a comfortable start to the work week with calm and dry conditions.

The sun rise will be a bit earlier giving the recent time change.

We will see above average temperatures today. Though we are off to a cool start we will warm up. Expect temperatures to warm to above average by lunchtime. El Paso expect a high today of 83, Las Cruces anticipate a high today of 80.

Conditions will remain calm and dry with no strong winds or rain chances expected.